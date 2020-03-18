Hyderabad

Telangana Govt. identifies buildings to quarantine travellers from COVID-19 affected countries

Revenue Department zeroes in on 12 buildings on the city’s outskirts to set up over 2,000 beds

Intensifying its efforts to check the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Government of Telangana has identified several buildings in the neighbouring Rajendranagar mandal for developing quarantine facilities to accommodate suspected international travellers from COVID-19 affected countries.

The buildings were identified after Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with senior Health Department officials on Tuesday directing them to locate buildings with ample space along with parking facilities which could be developed as quarantine buildings.

Pre-emptive move

Accordingly, the Revenue Department had identified 12 buildings in Rajendranagar and Budvel where it was proposed to set up little over 2,000 beds for travellers coming from COVID-19 affected countries.

Buildings in several major institutions like the National Institute of Rural Development, NAARM and MANAGE, besides hostels of the State Agriculture University have been identified and concerned officials asked to take their possession.

