Telangana Govt actively considering setting up futuristic experience centre in Hyderabad: Sridhar Babu

IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said that the State government is actively considering the establishment of a futuristic experience centre in Hyderabad, and is ready to fully support any commercial company willing to invest ₹500 crore in for this innovative project.

What will the centre host?

During a presentation by PSR Industries at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he showed his interest in the concept. He explained that the envisioned centre, designed like a large mall, will feature conference halls, movie screening areas, and sections dedicated to promoting Telangana’s rich history, achievements, and prospects. Additionally, the centre is expected to become a major tourist attraction.

The proposed centre will be similar to the ‘Sphere’ at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, a renowned music and entertainment arena.

PSR Industries Chairman Ranga Rao and representatives Suman Vallapuraeddy, Hanmantha Reddy, Puneeth, Srikanth Paramatmuni, and Sunil Ladda were present.

