ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Govt actively considering setting up futuristic experience centre in Hyderabad: Sridhar Babu

Published - July 24, 2024 11:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The envisioned centre, designed like a large mall, will feature conference halls, movie screening areas, and sections dedicated to promoting Telangana’s rich history, achievements, and prospects

The Hindu Bureau

IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said that the State government is actively considering the establishment of a futuristic experience centre in Hyderabad, and is ready to fully support any commercial company willing to invest ₹500 crore in for this innovative project.

ADVERTISEMENT

What will the centre host?

During a presentation by PSR Industries at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he showed his interest in the concept. He explained that the envisioned centre, designed like a large mall, will feature conference halls, movie screening areas, and sections dedicated to promoting Telangana’s rich history, achievements, and prospects. Additionally, the centre is expected to become a major tourist attraction.

The proposed centre will be similar to the ‘Sphere’ at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, a renowned music and entertainment arena.

PSR Industries Chairman Ranga Rao and representatives Suman Vallapuraeddy, Hanmantha Reddy, Puneeth, Srikanth Paramatmuni, and Sunil Ladda were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US