Telangana Governor tours flood-hit areas in Warangal

August 03, 2023 02:56 am | Updated 02:56 am IST - WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday toured flood-affected areas in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

She visited Jawahar Nagar, Nayeem Nagar, NTR Nagar, Bhadrakali Bund and NN Nagar, and made an on-spot assessment of the damages caused by intense spell of heavy rains that lashed the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet last week. The Governor interacted with the flood-affected people and listened to their grievances during her visit to the damaged houses and inundated paddy fields later in the day. She assured them that she would take their grievances to the notice of the authorities concerned.

Ms.Soundararajan emphasised the need for long-term measures to prevent flooding in low-lying areas of the city and asked the officials to ensure immediate repairs of the damaged roads and drainage system. She enquired about the damage to paddy fields and loss of property and livestock.

The Governor distributed health kits and groceries to the flood-affected people under the aegis of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) local branch held at Jawahar Nagar in Hanamkonda. She also offered prayers at the Bhadrakali temple in the city.

