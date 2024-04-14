GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Telangana Governor pays tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

April 14, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Governor of Telangana and Jharkhand and Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry C.P. Radhakrishnan paid floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.