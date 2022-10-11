Telangana Governor gets candid about combating gender stereotypes, sexism

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan with DRDO Director General (Aeronautical Systems) Tessy Thomas (right), National Academy of Sciences-India chairman Ch. Mohan Rao at a conclave held at the CSIR-IICT in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan brought the CSIR-IICT auditorium down as she addressed the ‘Women Scientists Conclave: Self Reliance’ as chief guest here on Monday. She shared several anecdotes centered on her experiences where people refused to believe that a woman could be a party president or even a Governor!

At one particular gathering of governors in Uttar Pradesh recently, the organisers did not bother to offer her a bouquet, assuming that the Governor of Telangana was a man. “My ADC was not around to tell them and generally, only old men become governors so they were surprised to see me. They had thought that the Telangana Governor did not turn up,” she said, drawing laughter all around.

In another instance, she said, political leaders of various parties at a meeting were shocked to note that she was the state president of the party (BJP) and not “some mahila morcha president”. “It is difficult for women because of societal circumstances and even the social stigma,” she said, recalling her days when she, as a doctor, could conduct research in the lab only post midnight and until early hours after putting her two children to sleep.

Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan posing with women scientists, who were felicitated on the occasion. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

The seminar sought to highlight the need for women to be encouraged to take up scientific research, and opportunities should be created for them to grow into the field from school and university levels. While scientific research should be gender-neutral, the Governor noted that not many girl students seem to be opting for science and technology, hence they should be supported by creating an enabling eco-system.

Ms. Soundararajan hailed the contribution of women scientists in defence, aerospace and other fields, stating that they should be serving as torchbearers for the next generation. She also felicitated women scientists on the occasion.