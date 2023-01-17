Telangana gets commitment on Pepsico centre expansion, Allox’s C-LFP unit, Apollo Tyres digital innovation facility 

January 17, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

PepsiCo, Apollo Tyres and Allox Advance Materials have unveiled plans to either ramp up operations or establish facilities in Telangana after their senior leadership met with Industries and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF 2023) in Davos.

PepsiCo said its Global Business Services Center in Hyderabad which began operations in 2019 with 250 people now has a headcount of 2,800. It plans to raise this to 4,000 employees within next one and half years. The announcement, by the Minister’s office, was made after PepsiCo EVP Corporate Affairs Roberto Azevedo met Mr.Rao at Telangana Pavilion in WEF and discussed plans of the company in the State.

Manufacturing opportunities for PepsiCo food products in State were also discussed.

The Minister assured the State government’s cooperation for the future investments. PepsiCo GBS delivers critical products and solutions for company operations and digitalising HR and financial services. The American multinational food company said it is keen to participate in sustainability initiatives in partnership with Telangana government, including improving water efficiency, recycling and reuse of plastics.

C-LFP Battery material unit

In another release, the Minister’s office said Allox Advance Materials will be setting up a Carbon Coated Lithium Iron Phosphate (C-LFP) active battery material production unit in Telangana.

The plant will entail an investment of ₹210 crore and have a capacity of 3GWH/PA initially. By 2030, the company proposes to expand the capacity to 10GWH on a total investment outlay of ₹ 750 crore. The facility will create employment for 600 highly skilled and semi-skilled professionals, according to the release on an MoU the firm entered into with the State government.

Allox has been showcased by government of India at the Indian Sustainability Pavilion at the WEF. The firm’s technology to produce C-LFP is economical to scale up, eco-friendly and indigenously developed by government of India’s ARCI and upscaled by Allox in Hyderabad.

The Minister said Telangana was actively working on promoting adoption of electric vehicles and towards developing a comprehensive electric mobility manufacturing ecosystem. Allox co founder and MD Mourya Sunkavalli and COO Kiriti Varma thanked the State government for its support. The firm will supply active cathode materials to the cell manufacturing companies in India.

Apollo Tyres Digital Innovation Centre

Apollo Tyres will be setting up a digital innovation centre in Hyderabad as part of its Industry 4.0 transformation. The facility, for which it entered into an MoU with the State government in the presence of the Minister in Davos, will work in the areas of IoT, AI/ML, Digital Twins, Block Chain and Cloud Computing to help develop and deliver new business models and market leading customer service.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Rao highlighted the vibrant innovation ecosystem of Telangana with enablers such as T-Hub, We Hub and T-Works. The DIC will be a wonderful addition to this ecosystem.

Apollo Tyres vice chairman and MD Neeraj Kanwar said the DIC is set to play an important role in the digitalisation journey of the company.

Telangana Pavilion

On Monday, the Telangana State Pavilion at WEF was inaugurated by the Minister. The pavilion highlights the Telangana government’s progressive policies, his office said. In other meetings, the Minister met MD of Godrej Industries and Chairman of Godrej Agrovet Nadir Godrej and discussed investment opportunities in food processing and animal feed manufacturing.