Telangana gears up to celebrate the spirit of freedom

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao addressing a review meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

August 03, 2022 00:22 IST

CM discusses arrangements for two-week celebrations to mark 75 years of Independence

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed officials concerned to make arrangements for celebrating 75 years of Indian independence in a befitting manner.

Steps should be taken to involve all sections of society, right from schools students, youth, employees, officials and public representatives in the celebrations, which should be organised in a way that they reflect patriotic spirit, he said even as he directed the officials to distribute national flag to all 1.21 crore households in the State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chief Minister reviewed the arrangements for the two-week celebrations from August 8 to 22 with senior officials and the committee constituted under the chairmanship of MP K. Keshava Rao here on Tuesday. Mr Chandrasekhar Rao gave directions to the officials for successful conduct of tricolour-hoisting in every household on August 15, marking the completion of 75 years of Independence. Accordingly, steps should be taken to start distribution of the tricolour from August 8 in all corporations and urban and rural local bodies.

The celebrations would start with the inaugural function at the HICC on August 8 which would include ‘Rashtriya salute’ by army/police bands, rendering of national anthem and cultural programmes with a patriotic fervour. The meeting, with participation of elected representatives at different levels, senior officials, commanders of defence forces and others, would feature special address by the Chief Minister.

It was decided to make arrangements for special decorations at bus stands, railway stations, airports, star hotels, hospitals, shopping complexes and other places to mark the occasion while government offices and other important locations should be illuminated in the evenings. Competitions in essay writing, painting, elocution etc. would be held for students and a host of events for the teaching faculty.

Besides, patriotic songs should be played at all educational institutions while Richard Attenborough-directed Gandhi should be screened in all theatres across the State during the two weeks. Steps should be taken to organise sports competitions for ‘Freedom Cup’ and special rallies should be conducted by students, employees and other citizens.

Steps should be taken to ensure that the national anthem is sung across the State simultaneously on one of these days, the Chief Minister said directing Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy to take steps in this regard. Kavi Sammelans, Mushairaas and other cultural events should form part of the celebrations and should be organised on a daily basis. Vana Mahotsavams should also be held and steps should be taken to set up freedom parks in different parts of the State. ‘Freedom 2K run’ should be organised, he instructed.

The meeting also decided to organise blood donation camps in all constituencies and distribution of fruits and sweets to inmates in orphanages, old-age homes and jails.

A special session of the Assembly would be convened to mark the diamond jubilee celebrations and special meetings of all elected bodies including gram panchayats, municipalities, Zilla and Mandal Praja Parishads should be held.

Special committees should be constituted at district level with in-charge ministers as chairpersons and collector and other senior officials as members to supervise the arrangements.