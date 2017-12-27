Majority of fires are man-made, reveals Forest Department study

A study of forest fires by the Telangana Forest Department using data spanning over 14 years lends credence to the claim that majority of forest fire instances in the state were caused by human beings, either intentionally or otherwise. Gathering of Tendu leaves and collection of Mahua flowers, along with honey collectors, careless smokers and wayside cooking are to be blamed for a majority of man-made forest fires.

Based on the study results, the department would launch an yearlong publicity campaign in 439 villages which are in close proximity of forests. Data crunching as part of the study has revealed repetitive instances of fire around the same villages, where concentrated efforts would be made, officials said.

With an aim to declare 2018 as ‘Zero Forest Fire Year’, efforts would be put to make people aware of legal provisions and to use the provisions against the erring villagers, if need be.

Between 2004 and 2017, a total of 12,537 instances of forest fires were recorded in the state. When the instances were distributed among various ranges, beats, compartments and Reserve Forest blocks, a total of five lakh hectares of forest area in different patches has been discovered as being subject to repeated fires.

Also analysed was the proximity of habitations and roads to fire spots. It was discovered that 57 per cent of forest fires have occurred within one kilometre from a road.

Fire incidents have been reported more than 10 times in 14 years within 500 meters of 132 villages in the state. When including the villages in the proximity of which fire incidents occurred between five to 10 times, the number grows to 439 villages.

A glance at the data reveals that 117 villages, constituting more than 26 per cent of the total, were located in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, followed by Bhadradri-Kothagudem district with 75 villages.

Faulty methods

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests P. Raghuveer, who spearheaded the study, laid the blame on the methods used for collection of Tendu leaf and Mahua flowers.

“Gathering of Tendu leaves requires careful coppicing. As it slows down the collection, contractors encourage burning of the forest, so that new flush of leaves can be collected faster,” Mr. Raghuveer says.

Most forest fires occur between January and March, which is also the season for collection of Tendu leaf and Mahua collection. Mahua collectors set afire the dry leaves collected around the tree during the season, so that the yellow flowers become conspicuous. Whenever the fire goes beyond control, it will burn hundreds of hectares of forest land, erasing not only flora, but animal life too.

Unintentional fires are also caused by honey collectors, careless smokers and wayside cooking.

The department proposes to take inventory of all Mahua trees and tag them to the communities which traditionally depend on them. Besides, counselling sessions and Kalajathas would be conducted in the villages.