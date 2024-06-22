Telangana food safety officials flag hygiene violations in pickle manufacturing units

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections in pickle manufacturing units on the outskirts of Hyderabad on June 20 and uncovered several hygiene violations.

At DB Joshi Masala Manufacturing Company in IDA Moula Ali, the teams found 30 kg of Flower Brand Tamarind and 300 kg of packed cumin seeds without proper label declarations, leading to their seizure. Expired rice flour used in papad manufacturing was also discarded by the officials. The FBO lacked medical fitness certificates for food handlers, though pest control was conducted every 15 days according to available records. The FSSAI licence true copy was displayed, and windows were fitted with insect-proof screens, with doors close-fitted to prevent pest entry, says a release from the food safety team.

At VRV Foods in IDA Cherlapally, the teams discovered that the water analysis report for the RO water used as an ingredient was not available. Parts of the packing machinery were found to be rusted, and houseflies were observed inside the manufacturing premises. There was no insect-proof screen, and some food handlers were not wearing aprons and haircaps. Additionally, medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records were not available. However, the FSSAI licence true copy was displayed at the office, and a Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) certificate was available for the supervisor. The analysis report for the food articles manufactured was being conducted by an NABL accredited laboratory.

At Ramabai Joshi Industries in IDA Moula Ali, the inspections revealed that medical fitness certificates for food handlers were not available. Some windows and ventilators were not fitted with insect-proof screens. The renewed FSSAI licence copy was not displayed, and semi-prepared pickles stored in plastic barrels lacked use-by or expiry date labels. The passage leading to the garlic peeling area had a damaged floor with holes, indicating possible rat infestation. However, food handlers were wearing headgear and aprons, and pest control was conducted every 15 days according to the records.