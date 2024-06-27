Telangana Food Safety officials find expired food products at Lulu Hypermarket and JNTU college canteen in Hyderabad

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at Lulu Hypermarket and the JNTU college canteen in Kukatpally area of Hyderabad on June 26 and uncovered several hygiene violations.

At Lulu Hypermarket, the teams found and discarded infested items like 10 kg of Atta Bread Mix and 15kg of loose Baguette Bread Mix in the bakery unit. The task force teams also discarded expired and beyond-use-by-date food items, including 20 kg of Sesame Seeds, 20 litres of Toned Milk, Biscuit packets, 7.5 kg of Glaze, 5 kg of chocolate dragée, and two packets of fruit juice. The updated FSSAI licence copy was not displayed at the entrance. Workers in the food section were found wearing hair caps, gloves, masks, and uniforms. Forty FoSTaC-trained supervisors were present at the premises. Houseflies were found near the meat storage area. However, pest control records and Medical Fitness Certificates of food handlers were available. A notice will be issued, and further action will be taken accordingly, said a release.

At Sri Sri Caterers (JNTU College Canteen) located in the JNTU campus, the team found that the Food Business Operator (FBO) had an improper FSSAI licence. Food handlers were not wearing headgear, gloves, or aprons. Semi-prepared food articles and cut vegetables were neither covered nor labelled properly. The kitchen premises were unhygienic, with food waste directly thrown on the floor. The kitchen was not fitted with insect-proof screens, and the doors were not close-fitted to prevent pest entry. Medical fitness certificates and pest control records were not available. Additionally, 3.5 kg of expired rice flour was found and discarded on the spot.

