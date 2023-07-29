HamberMenu
Telangana floods: Two bodies recovered in Morancha stream in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, two still missing

July 29, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel using a drone during the search operation to trace two missing villagers of the flood-affected Moranchapally village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday.

Police personnel using a drone during the search operation to trace two missing villagers of the flood-affected Moranchapally village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The bodies of two persons, who were among the four villagers of Moranchapally in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district who were washed away in flash floods in Morancha stream on Thursday, were recovered on Saturday.

The bodies of the deceased identified as G. Sarojana, 60, and Odireddy, 70, were retrieved in a decomposed state from separate locations a few kilometres downstream of Moranchavagu on Saturday afternoon.

Corpses on shoulders

Police used drones in the search operation under the supervision of Superintendent of Police P. Karunakar. They had to carry the corpses on their shoulders with the help of some locals through the rain-battered agricultural fields till the road point.

An intensive search is on to trace the remaining two missing villagers of Moranchapally village. Meanwhile, Collector Bhavesh Mishra visited Moranchapally to oversee the sanitation and relief operations.

When some of the villagers told the Collector about the loss of their Aadhaar cards and other documents in Thursday’s flash floods, he instructed the officials to set up an Aadhaar centre in the village.

In Mulugu district, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, on Saturday, visited the flood affected Kondai village and distributed essential commodities and other relief materials to the villagers. She reached the village in an inflatable boat along with NDRF personnel and district officials.

Earlier, she inspected the repair works on the damaged stretch of the road at Gundlavagu bridge on National Highway 163.

During her visit to Medaram village, she directed the officials to carry out sanitation drive and repairs to power distribution lines on a war footing. Collector Ila Tripathi, Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam and others accompanied her.

