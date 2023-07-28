ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana floods | Death toll in Mulugu district rises to eight, two more still missing

July 28, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - MULUGU

All of the deceased hailed from Kondai village in the neighbouring Eturunagaram mandal. Four of them belonged to a same family and another has been identified as Sammakka, a close relative of Kondai sarpanch, a police said

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

A search operation involving the NDRF personnel is underway in Jampannavagu near Medaram to trace the missing persons. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The death toll from Thursday’s flooding in Telangana’s Mulugu district has risen to eight with the recovery of five bodies from the Jampannavagu stream near Medaram in Tadvai mandal in the tribal majority district on July 28 morning.

All of the deceased hailed from Kondai village in the neighbouring Eturunagaram mandal. Four of them belonged to a same family and another has been identified as Sammakka, a close relative of Kondai sarpanch, a police said.

Two more persons of the same village, who were washed away by the swollen stream, are yet to be traced.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A search operation involving the NDRF personnel is underway in Jampannavagu near Medaram, the abode of tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, to trace them.

On Thursday, a man, his wife and mother were swept away in the floodwaters after a tank breached in Burugupeta village in Venkatapur mandal in the same district.

Several rain-related incidents were also reported from various other districts.

In Jagtial district, a woman was killed after the wall of bathroom at her house crashed on her due to incessant rain. In Hanamkonda district, a youth hailing from Kannaram village was reportedly swept away by the gushing waters of a stream when he attempted to cross it on his bike near the village on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US