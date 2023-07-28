Telangana Flood | Death toll in Mulugu district climbs to 14

July 28, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MULUGU/JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The death toll from flash floods triggered by unprecedented rains in Telangana’s Mulugu district since Wednesday night has risen to 14 with the recovery of eight bodies from Jampannavagu stream at Kondai village in Eturunagaram mandal of the tribal majority district on Friday.

The bodies of eight villagers of the flood-affected Kondai, who were swept away in the flooded Jampannavagu on Thursday, were recovered by the joint teams of the NDRF and police personnel in the stream after a strenuous search operation near Kondai on Friday.

The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Md. Rasheed, his 45-year-old wife Md Kareema, 45-year-old Md. Shareef, 27-year-old Md Azhar, 55-year-old Sk. Mahaboob, 70-year-old Md. Mazeed Khan, 65-year-old Md. Lal Beebi and 60-year-old D. Sammakka, all residents of Kondai village.

It may be mentioned that a man, his mother, and wife were swept away in the floodwaters after a tank breached at Burugupeta village in Venkatapur mandal in the same district in the early hours of Thursday. Their bodies were retrieved in the stream later.

One death each was reported from Govindaraopet, SS Tadvai and Venkatapuram mandals in separate incidents of flooding in Mulugu district since Wednesday night, sources said.

Several rain-related incidents were also reported from various other districts.

In Jagtial district, a woman was killed after the wall of bathroom at her house crashed on her due to incessant rain on Thursday.

In Hanamkonda district, a youth hailing from Kannaram village was reportedly swept away by the gushing waters of a stream when he attempted to cross it on his bike near the village on Thursday.

Two rain-related deaths were reported one each from Mulkalapalli and Pinapaka mandals.

Meanwhile, a search is on to trace four villagers including three women and a man of Moranchapally, who were washed away in the flash floods in the local stream, in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Thursday.

