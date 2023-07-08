Telangana fast becoming hub of economic activity, Kazipet to become part of new energy of Make in India, says Modi

July 08, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Telangana is connecting the surrounding economic centres and fast becoming a hub of economic activity following the Centre’s major thrust on Telangana’s infrastructure and connectivity, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The highway network of Telangana has seen a two-fold rise from 2500 km to 5000 km in the last nine years and the construction of 2500 km of national highways is under different stages of development, he noted.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for 176-km long National Highway projects worth over ₹ 5,550 crore and the Railway Manufacturing Unit, Kazipet, worth over ₹500 crore at an official programme held in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Elaborating further, he said dozens of corridors that are under construction as part of the Bharatmala Project pass through Telangana. These include Hyderabad-Indore Economic Corridor, Chennai-Surat Economic Corridor, Hyderabad-Panji Economic Corridor and Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Inter Corridor.

Mr Narendra Modi said the Mancherial-Warangal Section of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor, whose foundation stone laid on the occasion, will provide modern connectivity to Telangana with Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, while reducing the distance between Mancherial and Warangal.

The region is home to many tribal communities and the corridor will give vision to multimodal connectivity in the State, he noted.

The four-laning of the Karimnagar-Warangal section of the NH 563 will strengthen connectivity to the Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and Warangal SEZ.

The Prime Minister said, “The increased connectivity is directly benefitting the industry and boosting tourism in the State. Everyone including farmers, labourers, students, and professionals is getting benefitted. The youth are also getting new employment and self-employment opportunities near their homes, he added.

More than 50 big projects are being implemented in Telangana under the PLI scheme as part of the Make in India campaign, he said, adding that India’s defence exports which were around ₹1000 crore nine years ago, crossed ₹16,000 crore today. Hyderabad-based Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is also reaping the benefits.

Terming the upcoming Railway Manufacturing Unit, Kazipet as a rejuvenation of Indian Railways, he said, “Kazipet will become part of the new energy of Make in India. This will in create new employment opportunities in the area. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also spoke.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North-Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, were among those present.