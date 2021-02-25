Telangana farmers take up record cultivation

HYDERABAD

25 February 2021 00:26 IST

Uncertainty over procurement by government worries ryots

Amid the ongoing uncertainty caused by the three new farm laws over the procurement operations under the price support scheme, which has been helping at least a section of farmers get reasonable (support) price to major crops, the farming community of Telangana have scaled another peak of record cultivation this agricultural year.

Buoyed by good rainy season, increasing irrigation potential and hopes of getting good returns, as usual, as also timely availability of inputs, farmers of Telangana have broken the records both in the Vanakalam (Kharif) and Yasangi (Rabi) seasons of 2020-21. In the process, the cultivation of agriculture and horticulture (non-plantation) crops has crossed 2 crore acres for the first time.

“Cultivation of crops has reached a phenomenal 2.1 crore acres as on February 23 with Vanakalam accounting for 144.85 lakh acres and Yasangi contributing the remaining 65.03 lakh acres as agricultural crops and 9.22lakh acres and 2.02 lakh acres, respectively, of horticultural crops during 2020-21”, Secretary (Agriculture) B. Janardhan Reddy, who is also officiating as the Commissioner, said.

Advertising

Advertising

At an estimated yield of 34 quintals of paddy per acre in Rabi, which is higher compared Kharif due to low incidence of pest attacks in Rabi, the production of paddy is likely to be a whopping 150 lakh tonnes to 170 lakh tonnes.

As per the provisional estimation, the production of paddy in Kharif was about 120 lakh tonnes in spite of damage caused by excessive rains.

In spite of such promising picture, the farming community are a worried lot over the marketing of their produce this (Rabi) season not only for paddy but other crops too.

The State government had procured paddy, maize, bengalgram, jowar, sunflower and safflower at the support price fixed by the Centre during the last Rabi season but the farming community has no such minimum guarantee this time, although the Supreme Court has placed the new farm laws under suspension and the Centre’s announcement of support price for Rabi crops.

“The State government has already made it clear that it would not open procurement centres this season as there has been no assurance from the Centre to procure rice. We may have to depend purely on private traders for disposing our produce without any guarantee for support price,” M. Tirupal Reddy, a paddy farmer in Kalher mandal of Sangareddy district said expressing his fears.

Echoing similar views, a senior official said: We are not in a position to commit anything at this juncture except keeping the fingers crossed over the procurement.