ADVERTISEMENT

‘Telangana facilitated a conducive environment for innovations’

February 09, 2023 03:52 am | Updated 03:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce Jayesh Ranjan called upon students to take advantage of the State’s incubation centre T-Hub

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary of Information Technology, Jayesh Ranjan. File. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Both Hyderabad city and the State of Telangana have facilitated a conducive environment for innovations and will continue to support innovative ideas, said Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce Jayesh Ranjan while speaking at the inauguration of SU Knowledge Hub in Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology on Wednesday.

Jayesh Ranjan said: “Government’s own ability to create jobs is limited. Startups and entrepreneurial minds can boost employment opportunities. We are in the middle of a recession, it’s no fun anymore to join a coveted company. The age group of students interested in setting up their own businesses is increasing year by year. More and more younger students are founding startups, building upon their innovations right out of college.”

He called upon students to take advantage of the State’s incubation centre T-Hub. “In Hyderabad, many companies are doing amazing industrialisation. The world’s best industrial IoT company, Schneider, which secured the top spot at World Economic Forum in Davos is right here in Hyderabad”, he expressed calling upon students to visit innovative organisations, and invited them to work closely with the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sultan ul Uloom Education Society secretary Zafar Javeed termed the moment “an important milestone in the history of MJCET and other constituent institutions. 40% of the students in the hub would be outsiders, and from various campuses. The SU Knowledge Hub will be open to supporting the ideas and entrepreneurial minds of students from other colleges as well”, he said while thanking both the State and Central governments for facilitating a healthy environment for startups.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US