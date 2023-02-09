‘Telangana facilitated a conducive environment for innovations’

February 09, 2023 03:52 am | Updated 03:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

Both Hyderabad city and the State of Telangana have facilitated a conducive environment for innovations and will continue to support innovative ideas, said Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce Jayesh Ranjan while speaking at the inauguration of SU Knowledge Hub in Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology on Wednesday.

Jayesh Ranjan said: “Government’s own ability to create jobs is limited. Startups and entrepreneurial minds can boost employment opportunities. We are in the middle of a recession, it’s no fun anymore to join a coveted company. The age group of students interested in setting up their own businesses is increasing year by year. More and more younger students are founding startups, building upon their innovations right out of college.”

He called upon students to take advantage of the State’s incubation centre T-Hub. “In Hyderabad, many companies are doing amazing industrialisation. The world’s best industrial IoT company, Schneider, which secured the top spot at World Economic Forum in Davos is right here in Hyderabad”, he expressed calling upon students to visit innovative organisations, and invited them to work closely with the government.

Sultan ul Uloom Education Society secretary Zafar Javeed termed the moment “an important milestone in the history of MJCET and other constituent institutions. 40% of the students in the hub would be outsiders, and from various campuses. The SU Knowledge Hub will be open to supporting the ideas and entrepreneurial minds of students from other colleges as well”, he said while thanking both the State and Central governments for facilitating a healthy environment for startups.