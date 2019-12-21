Telangana Express gets SCCL hues

South Central Railway (SCR) adorned its iconic train, the Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express, with “Colours of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)”, on Friday.

The first branded Telangana Express started its run from the railway station in the city in the presence of SCCL executive director J. Allwyn, general manager Antony Raja and other senior railway officials.

SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya said that the novel initiative has immense potential for publicity and enhances the brand value of the organisation.

Telangana Express adorned with “Singareni Colours”.

He complimented the railway officials of Secunderabad division for implementing it and appreciated SCCL for utilising the platform to better their brand image.

This is part of the Indian Railways’ scheme of offering exteriors to the coaches of trains of government departments or public sector undertakings for advertisements by vinyl wrapping without compromising on the basic visibility, as it is done from the window level to the bottom of the coach.