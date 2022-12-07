Telangana Engineers Memorial Day observed

December 07, 2022 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Tributes being paid to yesteryear engineers Nawab Ali Nawaz Jung Bahadur, R. Vidyasagar Rao and others on the occasion of Telangana Engineers Memorial day in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The 73 rd death anniversary of Nawab Ali Nawaz Jung Bahadur, chief engineer during the Nizam rule, was observed as Telangana Engineers Memorial Day at Jala Soudha on Tuesday. Floral tributes were paid to the statues of Nawab Ali Jung and R. Vidayasagar Rao as well as the portraits of 71 engineers who passed away between December 7, 2021, to December 6 this year.

Telangana State Water Resources Development Corporation chairman V. Prakash, engineers-in-chief C. Muralidhar, G. Anil Kumar, OSD to Chief Minister Sridhar Rao Deshpande, Telangana Retired Engineers Association president Chandramouli, general secretary M. Shyam Prasad Reddy, engineers JAC chairman Venkatesham, several other retired and serving engineers paid tributes to those who passed away.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prakash suggested development of the house where Nawab Ali Jung lived into a memorial. He also suggested translation of B.R. Ambedkar’s writings on issues of irrigation into Telugu for publication.

Mr. Shyam Prasad Reddy said 161 engineers passed away during the previous year due to COVID-19 and the 71 engineers who passed away this year included 38 from irrigation department. Mr. Deshpande said Ambedkar’s ideology had played a key role in achieving statehood for Telangana.

