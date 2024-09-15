Telangana DGP, police commissioners inspect Ganesh procession routes 

Telangana DGP Jitender, accompanied by Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu, and other officials, conducted a thorough inspection of the Ganesh procession route from Balapur to Tank Bund on Saturday (September 14, 2024). A massive police force of nearly 25,000 personnel will be deployed for the festival, with arrangements for their accommodation and food in place.

On Saturday, a joint route inspection was conducted by the DGP, Commissioners and other senior police officials along with representatives from other government departments. The inspection began at the the Balapur Ganesh Temple and covered key areas along the 19-km procession route, including Chandrayanagutta, Falaknuma, Charminar, Nayapul, MJ Market, and Telugu Talli Flyover.

Mr. Jitender emphasised the need for meticulous planning and coordination among all departments to address any potential challenges. Mr. Anand highlighted the crucial role of the police in ensuring the smooth movement of the procession. The team walked through several sections of the route, including Rajesh Medical Hall to Gulzar Houz, MJ Market Junction, and Telugu Talli Junction, to assess traffic flow and security arrangements.

To facilitate the timely movement of idols from various zones, the police have reiterated the importance of adhering to height restrictions and junction clearances. Several roads along the procession route will be closed to regular traffic, and traffic diversions will be implemented. Quick Response Teams, dog squads, anti-chain snatching teams, and SHE teams will also be deployed.

A joint command control center, comprising senior officials from various departments, will be operational from September 17 at the Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills.

In an interaction with the media, Mr. Anand assured the citizens that comprehensive arrangements had been made to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of both the Ganesh idol immersion and Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations in the city. He highlighted that a joint inspection of all major and minor procession routes had been undertaken in coordination with officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Revenue department, Power department, and other relevant agencies. Expressing confidence in a peaceful celebration, Mr. Anand appealed to the public to cooperate with the police and maintain order throughout the festivities.

Meanwhile, an official note from the Rachakonda police said that the Police department is working hard to ensure that the installation and immersion of Ganesh idols is done as per the plan and without any mistakes anywhere, and the organisers of the committees and the devotees should also cooperate. “The roads enroute to Balapur Ganesh immersion are being adequately repaired and to ensure that there are no disturbances during the Ganesh Shobha Yatra. A strong police presence and surveillance of CCTV cameras are being set up,” said Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu.

