Telangana DGP, CRPF DG inaugurate CRPF base camp in Charla mandal

Special Correspondent BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM
September 14, 2022 21:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy said that as many as six CRPF base camps were set up in the border areas of Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district by the Union Home Ministry as part of efforts to strengthen anti-Maoist operations and root out Maoist menace.

He was speaking at a meeting after formally inaugurating the CRPF camp at the remote Chennapuram village in Charla mandal along with Director General of CRPF Kuldip Singh on Wednesday.

Earlier, the DGP and the top brass of CRPF arrived in Chhennapuram in a helicopter, amid elaborate security arrangements in the forest fringe area in Telangana’s tribal region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police maintained a strict vigil in the volatile forest areas of Charla mandal straddling the restive inter-State border with Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar region, considered a Maoist hotbed.

The newly set up CRPF camp at Chennapuram is expected to serve as forward operating base to forge effective coordination in anti-Maoist operations by the State police and the CRPF in the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, police sources said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Addressing the officials and the staff at the CRPF camp premises near Chhennapuram, Mr. Mahender Reddy said that the district police in coordination with the CRPF personnel are maintaining constant vigil on the movements of Maoists along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

Alleging that the ultras were targeting innocent tribal people, he said that Maoists lost mass support in Telangana.

Several senior CRPF officials and Bhadradri Kothagudem district Superintendent of Police G Vineeth were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app