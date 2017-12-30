TS crime graph up by over 12%

Incidents of crime rose by 12.93% in Telangana State this year vis-a-vis 2016. This included 5.45% surge in crime against persons belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, 11.81% increase in economic offences and over 100% rise in cyber crime.

On the bright side, deaths due to road accidents went down by 9.73% and there is still scope to save lives of road accident victims through a slew of new measures, Director General of Police (in-charge) M. Mahender Reddy said on Saturday.

Elucidating the steps taken to maintain law and order in the State at the year-end press conference, Mr. Reddy observed that Telangana police did their best through the year to keep the State safe and secure.

Replying to a question, the police chief said not even a single case of major communal violence was reported from any part of the State and all big festivals and events, including the Global Entrepreneurship Summit and World Telugu Conference, were conducted peacefully.

Murders for gain and murders in general came down by 48% and 20.76%, respectively, in the State. Making and circulating counterfeit currency notes and cases of criminal breath of trust also witnessed a dip.

However, cases of kidnapping, rape, cheating, dacoity, robbery and burglary saw a spike. In 2017, while property worth ₹112.76 crore property was lost and ₹55.30 crore recovered, the corresponding figures for 2016 were ₹93.19 crore and ₹50.99 crore, respectively.