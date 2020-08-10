Telangana COVID tally crosses 80,000-mark

1,256 fresh cases, 10 deaths reported; toll reaches 673

Telangana crossed 80,000 COVID-19 cases on August 9. With 1,256 new cases on Sunday, the total has reached 80,751. In five days (August 5-9), up to 9,793 cases were recorded. A total of 1,02,697 tests were performed in this period.

Fewer positive cases were recorded on Sunday as the testing dropped. While over 21,000 tests were performed in the past five days (August 4-8) leading to detection of around 2,000 cases per day, only 11,609 tests were performed on August 10 and therefore 1,256 cases were detected.

The new cases on Sunday include 389 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 86 from Rangareddy and 74 from Sangareddy. While 11,609 tests were conducted on Sunday, test results of 1,700 persons are awaited.

The death toll reached 637 as 10 more COVID-19 patients died. Of the total 80,751 cases, 22,528 are active cases while 57,586 people have recovered. A total of 6,24,840 tests have been conducted so far. While cases continue to plummet in GHMC, they are increasing in other districts.

Regarding bed availability, 3,298 oxygen beds and 838 ICU beds were available in the 56 State government hospitals on August 9. A total of 942 oxygen beds and 491 ICU beds were available in 91 private hospitals.