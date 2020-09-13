Telangana COVID count up by 2,216 cases

11 more deaths push up toll to 961

On Saturday, 2,216 more COVID-19 cases were detected in Telangana, taking the total to 1,57,096. The death toll reached 961 with 11 more fatalities being recorded on the day.

While 56217 samples were tested on September 12, results of 2,345 samples were awaited.

The new 2,216 coronavirus infections include 341 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 210 from Rangareddy, 148 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 119 from Karimnagar, 126 from Nalgonda,105 from Khammam and 102 from Warangal Urban.

Till September 13, a total of 21,34,912 samples had been put to test.

From the current tally, 31,607 are active cases while 1,24,528 have recovered apart from the 961 deaths. The case fatality rate in the State is 0.61%.

Bed availability

In the 42 government hospitals across the State, 3,538 oxygen beds and 554 ICU beds were vacant as on September 12. In case of the 199 private hospitals, 2,694 oxygen beds and 1,169 ICU beds were available.