Telangana COVID count up by 2,216 cases

On Saturday, 2,216 more COVID-19 cases were detected in Telangana, taking the total to 1,57,096. The death toll reached 961 with 11 more fatalities being recorded on the day.
While 56217 samples were tested on September 12, results of 2,345 samples were awaited.
The new 2,216 coronavirus infections include 341 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 210 from Rangareddy, 148 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 119 from Karimnagar, 126 from Nalgonda,105 from Khammam and 102 from Warangal Urban.
Till September 13, a total of 21,34,912 samples had been put to test.
From the current tally, 31,607 are active cases while 1,24,528 have recovered apart from the 961 deaths. The case fatality rate in the State is 0.61%.
Bed availability
In the 42 government hospitals across the State, 3,538 oxygen beds and 554 ICU beds were vacant as on September 12. In case of the 199 private hospitals, 2,694 oxygen beds and 1,169 ICU beds were available.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath