Telangana constable receives Shaurya Chakra

A police constable from Telangana, Kukkadapu Srinivas, received the Shaurya Chakra medal from President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday at a function held in New Delhi.

Mr. Srinivas is the first policeman from Telangana State to win Shaurya Chakra. As part of surveillance on a terror module, the constable was moving in Bengaluru of Karnataka State on January 23, 2016 when he noticed a terror operative riding a bike with a woman sitting pillion.

The constable started stalking the operative on his bike. The terror operative rammed Srinivas’ bike. The attacker pounced on Srinivas as he fell off his bike and indiscriminately stabbed him with a dagger.

Despite sustaining bleeding wounds, the constable lunged at the terror operative and pinned him down. He managed to overpower the miscreant and caught him. The government announced Shaurya Chakra to the constable for the bravery and exemplary valour he had shown. “He would be suitably rewarded by the Telangana Police Department also. It would include cash reward and career advancement,” a senior police officer told The Hindu.