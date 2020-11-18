Telangana Congress surprised but says it is ‘well prepared’

300 applications from aspirants give hope to the party deserted by a few veterans

Congress, although surprised by the release of GHMC election schedule, appears confident of a better performance than in the 2016 elections when it won just two seats.

The party has strong reasons to believe it could improve its tally this time. One reason is that Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency is represented by TPCC working president, A. Revanth Reddy and it has 48 GHMC divisions. Mr. Reddy won the constituency against all odds plugging a 3.75 lakh lead the TRS had in the 2018 Assembly elections, six months before Parliament elections.

In fact, Mr. Revanth Reddy has done his exercise on the candidates selection a few months ago within his constituency realising it was the numbers that matter at the highest level to show his strength.

Another constituency where the party polled significant votes in the Parliament elections is Chevella that has 24 divisions of GHMC. Congress candidate Konda Vishweshwer Reddy polled 5,13,831 votes as against 5,28,148 of TRS candidate Ranjit Reddy. Given the Congress support and that Mr. Vishweshwer Reddy is still active in the constituency, the party expects to gain a decent share this time too in the 24 divisions.

However, the party looks quite weak in the 40 divisions in the Secunderabad constituency that was won by BJP candidate, G. Kishan Reddy, who is now a Union Minister. Congress candidate Anjan Yadav performed poorly, figuring at a distant third in the constituency that was once its stronghold. Even in the MLA elections it figured in the third position in several constituencies under Secunderabad.

“We are way behind in Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency, that has about 35 divisions, as traditionally we have been supporting the MIM that is now siding with TRS,” a senior leader said, adding, “Our only hope are Malkajgiri and Chevella constituencies. We may finish with 20 seats.”

Some Congress seniors have left the party further damaging any chance of putting up a good show. Former Mayor Banda Kartika Reddy along with her husband and TPCC leader Banda Chandra Reddy are set to join the BJP on Wednesday. But the enthusiasm is somewhat intact as the party has received about 300 applications from aspirants despite the application fee. TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy announced in-charges for five Parliament constituencies that GHMC is spread into for finalising the candidates. “We will finalise candidates by Wednesday and give the B forms on Thursday,” he said, adding that the party is well-prepared.