Telangana committed to strengthen AYUSH department, says Health Minister

Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha marked the 9th National Ayurveda Day on Tuesday by attending a programme at Dr. BRKR Government Ayurvedic Medical College in Hyderabad, where he announced initiatives to further develop the Department of AYUSH and the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), which underwent restructuring after the State bifurcation in 2014.

“We are committed to strengthen the AYUSH department, giving Ayurveda the same importance as Allopathy,” he stated. Planned expansions include increasing undergraduate and postgraduate seats in AYUSH colleges in Hyderabad and Warangal, as well as building new hostels to support AYUSH students.

The government is also focused on enhancing student welfare, implementing weekly stipends with the possibility of future increases. Additionally, to promote wellness through yoga across the State, the government plans to recruit 214 more yoga instructors, the Minister said.

