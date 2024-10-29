GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana committed to strengthen AYUSH department, says Health Minister

Updated - October 29, 2024 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha at the 9th National Ayurveda Day programme at Dr. BRKR Government Ayurvedic Medical College in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha at the 9th National Ayurveda Day programme at Dr. BRKR Government Ayurvedic Medical College in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha marked the 9th National Ayurveda Day on Tuesday by attending a programme at Dr. BRKR Government Ayurvedic Medical College in Hyderabad, where he  announced initiatives to further develop the Department of AYUSH and the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), which underwent restructuring after the State bifurcation in 2014.

“We are committed to strengthen the AYUSH department, giving Ayurveda the same importance as Allopathy,” he stated. Planned expansions include increasing undergraduate and postgraduate seats in AYUSH colleges in Hyderabad and Warangal, as well as building new hostels to support AYUSH students.

The government is also focused on enhancing student welfare, implementing weekly stipends with the possibility of future increases. Additionally, to promote wellness through yoga across the State, the government plans to recruit 214 more yoga instructors, the Minister said.

Published - October 29, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.