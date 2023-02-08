Telangana committed to provide impetus to EVs: KTR

February 08, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Industries and IT Minister on Wednesday said Telangana was committed to providing an impetus to electric vehicle adoption and aims to play a pivotal role in India’s transition to electric mobility.

Speaking at the launch of the first edition of Hyderabad E-Motor Show, being organised as part of the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, the Minister said “Telangana has been a frontrunner in adopting sustainability and clean energy, while we remain focussed on making India self-reliant.”

With its progressive EV adoption policy and ability to supply 24x7 electricity, the State aims to become the most ‘electrified state’ in mobility in India, Mr. Rao said. He also highlighted how Telangana was pursuing a comprehensive strategy to bring production of various components of the EV ecosystem such as cell manufacturing, cell component manufacturing, battery swapping stations, besides manufacturing of 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler, and buses. It was also taking steps towards refining of Lithium in the State.

The Hyderabad E-Motor show is being organised from February 8-10 at Hitex Exhibition Centre. Commercial EVs, energy storage companies, charging infrastructure and EV components manufacturers and startups across these segments are displaying products spread over an area of 10,500 sq. Metres. Leading automobile brands, including Mahindra, Citroen, TVS, ETO Motors, Ola, MG Motor, Switch Mobility, Piaggio, BYD, Hyundai and ZF are participating, the organisers said in a release.

In the coming years, the Hyderabad E-Motor Show would prove to be the pioneer platform for the automobile companies to launch and showcase their next-gen EV models, said the Minister, who unveiled Citroen eC3, an all-electric car, and electric 2-wheelers- Quantum Energy EV Plasma and Hop Electric OXO.