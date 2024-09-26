Telangana committed to promote pharma industry: Sridhar Babu

Telangana government is unwavering in its commitment to promote continued growth of pharmaceutical industry in the State, especially through MSMEs, and encourage innovation in the sphere, Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu said here on Thursday.

“We want Telangana to be an important node in global life sciences value chain, innovation as well as in sustainable practices,” he asserted, adding that the pharma industry in the State grew over the last three decades. The government is keen on facilitating more investments and aims to increase Telangana’s share in India’s pharmaceutical output from around 33% to 50%.

Speaking at the inauguration of analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo and Pharma Pro&Pack Expo 2024 exhibitions, he cited projections that peg India’s pharma industry to grow from existing around $50 billion to $500 billion by 2047 and the role MSMEs can play.

The government is committed to support MSMEs in all verticals of industries, especially in pharma industry, through favourable policies, financial support besides extending incubation facilities for startups. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had recently unveiled the State’s first MSME policy, Mr. Sridhar Babu said.

Genome Valley 4th phase

Some of the measures the government is focused on include improving industrial infrastructure, ease of doing business and ensuring supply of skilled workforce through its recent decision of establishing Young India Skills University. It has set up specialised industrial parks such as Genome Valley and Medtech park. “Genome Valley 4th phase will come up in a big way,” he declared.

The Minister’s office, in a release, said 50% of bulk drug exports of the country are from Telangana that holds a 19% share in Life Sciences and Medtech startup ventures. Over the past four years, the Life Sciences sector has attracted investments worth ₹10,000 crore.

Organisers of the exhibitions said with more than 500 exhibitors, 7,000 products and 120 new product launches, this year’s edition serves as a key platform for driving India’s growth in the scientific, laboratory and pharmaceutical sectors.