ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM steps in to let ‘Kumari Aunty’ food stall function at same site

January 31, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

About 200 YouTubers visit the stall to shoot videos

Lavpreet Kaur

Hours after news spread on social media that traffic police have stopped a food vendor near the Durgam Cheruvu Bridge from operating, the Telangana Chief Minister’s office stepped in to let the business function normally. The Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the Cyberabad traffic police to retract their decision of evicting Kumari’s, popularly eatery and asserted that the eatery would continue at the same place.

Kumari, widely known as ‘Kumari Aunty’, has become popular with Instagram reel makers and YouTubers who throng during lunch time capturing the food scenario at the place.

According to officials in the CMO, the Chief Minister is likely to visit the eatery within a day or two to instill confidence in small business owners like Kumari Aunty.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday afternoon, the Raidurgam traffic police had penalised or removed vehicles parked around the food stall in ITC Kohinoor, beside Knowledge City.  “About 200, most of them being YouTubers, come here everyday between 12-2 p.m. to shoot videos and park their vehicles around the stall leading to congestion,” said Ganesh Patel, Inspector, Raidurgam Traffic Police giving the reason for the police action.

He added  that the traffic police is not authorised to shift location of her stall. However, they fined the vehicle owners with “wrong parking” to deal with the congestion immediately.

Hyderabad-based food stall owner Kumari, who is also a prominent figure on social media, has brought to focus traffic congestion in the city. Ms. Kumari’s prominence caught the attention of film personalities who started to visit her stall as part of movie promotions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US