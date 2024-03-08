My responsibility to get funds and build expanded Hyderabad metro routes: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

March 08, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Friday, asserted that his government wants to expand the next phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) to different parts of the twin cities, including the Old City, and link it up with the Hyderabad airport for the benefit of the poor and common man.

“I am taking the responsibility to extend the metro where the poor and middle class live and youth will get employment opportunities. We will build through the the Old City, which is the real Hyderabad, and link it up with the airport, upcoming High Court complex in Rajendranagar and other suburbs. The proposed Chandrayanagutta inter-change will propel development and opportunities for youth,” he said.

Mr. Reddy was addressing a gathering at Falaknuma, after laying the foundation stone for the 5.5 km elevated metro from MGBS. This is the left over section from the first phase of the HMR commissioned in 2017 across three traffic corridors of — Red Line from LB Nagar to Miyapur, Blue Line from Nagole to Raidurg and Green Line from JBS to MGBS — covering about 69 km.

It is expected to cost about ₹2,000 crore and about 1,100 properties will be affected in the stretch as the road will have to be widened to 100 ft to accommodate the metro piers and stations. “It is my responsibility to ensure sufficient funds are sanctioned for the project. I will even approach the Centre for funds. We need to improve the infrastructure further for development of the city and all round progress of Telangana,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said new master plan for the vibrant development of Telangana and Hyderabad is in the offing and he is determined to develop a world class Musi River Development of 55 km from Gandipet lake on the lines of River Thames in London.

“I had invited Majlis MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi to London to see the project as he is an elected representative from this part of the city. I had also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction funds like he had done for Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad (Gujarat). After elections are over, we have to work together for development,” he said.

The Chief Minister reminded the gathering that it was the erstwhile Congress governments which had brought Krishna water to the capital, built metro rail, Outer Ring Road, Airport, inner ring road, quota for minorities and so on which had lead to economic development and jobs.

Striking a chord with the local people, he said he was familiar with every lane and bylane in Chandrayanagutta and other areas, plus knew the flavour of tea and biryani from Hotel Madina. “I hail from the village near Kalwakurthy and had to enter the city from here,” he pointed out.

Mr. Reddy praised Majlis Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi for being the “voice of the nation” in Parliament and said he was not stating it for garnering minority votes. Soon, he will lay the foundation stone for the proposed ₹363 crore Miralam Tank bridge and take steps to shift Chanchalguda jail for housing educational institutions and the also the city armed reserve from Petlaburj as requested by the MP.

“We may taunt each other (with Majlis leaders) in the Legislative Assembly but I want to promise you that we will be in power for the next years and together we will develop the city,” he added, to the applause of the gathering.