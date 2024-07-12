GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana CM Revanth holds meeting with HYDRA officials

Updated - July 12, 2024 05:40 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 05:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a meeting with Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on July 12, 2024.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a meeting with Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

HYDERABAD:

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials to handover the responsibility of removing unauthorised hoardings and flex boards to Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA)

The agency should be empowered to collect fines from people who indulge in violation of guidelines within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) wing of the GHMC has been renamed as HYDRA with effect from July 1.

The Chief Minister made the suggestions during a meting with HYDRA officials at the State Secretariat on Friday. The meeting discussed about unauthorised hoardings, flex boards, encroachments on nalas and water bodies. Effective coordination between the line departments and other aspects too were discussed.

The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to study relating to strengthening rules to prevent encroachment on nalas, water bodies and Government lands. He wanted them to hold meetings with the officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Water Board and other wings of the Municipal Administration department for effective functioning.

The Chief Minister wanted HYDRA to be developed as a strong system and said the Government would consider making special allocations to the agency if need be. He directed the officials concerned to formulate guidelines in this direction before the commencement of the budget session of the legislature.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a meeting with Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on July 12, 2024. | Video Credit: By Arrangement

He favoured that HYDRA should be entrusted the responsibility of management of the area within the limits of 2,000 sq.kms up to the Outer Ring Road. Steps should also be taken to ensure that the police station limits and the assembly constituency limits come under the same zone in the division.

