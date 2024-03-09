Telangana CM inaugurates second level flyover at Bairamalguda junction

March 09, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the second level flyover at Bairamalguda junction on Saturday. The flyover will allow a signal-less flow of traffic along National Highway 65 and Inner Ring Road, and will reduce travel time, as well as minimise noise and air pollution.

The flyover will facilitate smooth right-turn traffic flow from Owaisi junction to Vijayawada (towards Chinthalkunta) and to Nagarjunasagar along the Inner Ring Road. Alongside improving traffic efficiency, the flyover incorporates two loops on the left-hand side (LHS) up ramp towards LB Nagar for traffic originating from BN Reddy Nagar and Chintalkunta, and a right-hand side (RHS) down ramp toward Champapet for traffic from LB Nagar.

Completed on January 31 of this year, the flyover spans a total length of 1.78 kilometres, with the viaduct portion covering 1.30 kilometres. Its dimensions include a standard span of 960 metres. The ramp section measures 481 metres, with specific lengths allocated for each ramp – 143 metres for Owaisi junction side ramp A, 212 metres for Chintalkunta side ramp B, and 126 metres for Nagarjunasagar side ramp C.

“In light of the increasing population in the city from various regions, our focus is not only on flyovers and roads but also on strengthening the metro rail network. In the future the metro rail network will be connecting people from Nagole-LB Nagar-Owaisi Hospital-Chandrayangutta-Mailardevpally to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Additionally, metro services from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar are set to commence,” said Revanth Reddy.

Elaborating on the Vibrant Telangana 2050 initiative, he said the government was allocating ₹40 to 50 thousand crore to revitalise the neglected 55-kilometre Musi catchment area, drawing inspiration from the Thames riverfront in London. Mr. Revanth Reddy also outlined a master plan for a designed city development within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the creation of radial roads spanning 354 kilometres under the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

