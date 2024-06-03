GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana CM and Governor praise NIMS doctors for saving life of tribal youth

Published - June 03, 2024 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan praised the doctors at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad for performing a successful surgery to remove an arrow lodged between the heart and lungs of a 17-year-old tribal teenager.

The teenager, Sodi Nanda from the Gutti Koya tribe, was initially treated at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital and later transferred to Warangal MGM Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was rushed to the emergency department at NIMS on the evening of May 23. The cardiothoracic medical team performed a four-hour surgery to remove the arrow and stabilise Nanda’s breathing. Following the surgery, doctors reported that Nanda is stable and out of danger.

On June 2, NIMS Director Dr. N Bheerappa, Cardiothoracic HOD Dr. Amaresh Rao, and the medical team were honoured at Raj Bhavan by the Governor.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated the team, stating, “My congratulations to the NIMS doctors for saving the life of the tribal youth by expertly removing the arrow from his chest. They have once again reinforced the public’s faith in NIMS hospital. I hope NIMS continues to provide extensive medical services and becomes known as a sanctuary for the underprivileged.”

