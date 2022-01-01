Telangana Chief Secretary takes stock of pandemic situation

Stresses on preventive measures for containing spread

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a high-level meeting with senior officials here on Saturday to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the wake of rapidly increasing cases of Omicron variant in several States, including Telangana.

As the cases are on the rise, there is a need to exercise precautions and adequate preventive measures to contain the spread of the infection, Mr. Somesh Kumar said.

The managements of public transport systems, shops, malls, establishments, offices and others had also been instructed to ensure mandatory wearing of masks, maintaining physical distance, frequent sanitisation of premises, provision for hand hygiene and screening at entry points with infrared thermometer or thermal scanners, the Chief Secretary said at the meeting.

Further, the managements of schools and other educational institutions had been asked to ensure that all staff and students wear masks and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. He also wanted the authorities to strictly enforce the imposition of fine of ₹1,000 on people for not wearing mask in public places.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, Secretary (Education) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) S.A.M. Rizvi, Director of Public Health G. Srinivas Rao, Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy, Officer on Special Duty (Health) to Chief Minister T. Gangadhar and TSMIDC managing director K. Chandrashekar Reddy attended the meeting.