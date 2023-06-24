ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana: Case registered against school principal, teachers for 'objecting' to student wearing scarf in classroom

June 24, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Hyderabad

The case was booked following a complaint by a X standard student who claimed that an objection was raised to her wearing the scarf on June 23, they said

PTI

A case was registered against the principal and three teachers of a private school here for allegedly objecting to a student wearing a scarf as per her religious choice, police said on June 24.

The case was booked following a complaint by a X standard student who claimed that an objection was raised to her wearing the scarf on June 23, they said.

The girl was allegedly told not to wear scarf inside the classroom, they said.

The case was registered under different sections of IPC, including Section 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) and also Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act, they said.

