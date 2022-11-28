Telangana, Canada’s Ontario province to expand ties

November 28, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana government and Canada’s Ontario province have entered into a memorandum of understanding seeking to expand economic cooperation.

Building on their February 2016 MoU, the latest agreement has identified electric vehicles, aerospace, media and entertainment as additional priority sectors for cooperation. Both sides have also agreed to promote reciprocal participation in each other’s flagship events such as Collision 2023 in Toronto and India Joy 2023 in Hyderabad, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s office said in a release on Monday.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Christina Critelli, director-International Representation, Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, signed the MoU at the ICBC Annual Convention in New Delhi in the presence of Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ontario Vic Fedeli in New Delhi. Mr.Rama Rao participated virtually.