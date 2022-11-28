Telangana, Canada’s Ontario province to expand ties

November 28, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Identify EVs, aerospace, media and entertainment as new areas of cooperation, sign MoU

The Hindu Bureau

The MoU, signed in New Delhi on Monday, seeks to build on a February 2016 cooperation agreement. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Telangana government and Canada’s Ontario province have entered into a memorandum of understanding seeking to expand economic cooperation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Building on their February 2016 MoU, the latest agreement has identified electric vehicles, aerospace, media and entertainment as additional priority sectors for cooperation. Both sides have also agreed to promote reciprocal participation in each other’s flagship events such as Collision 2023 in Toronto and India Joy 2023 in Hyderabad, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s office said in a release on Monday.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Christina Critelli, director-International Representation, Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, signed the MoU at the ICBC Annual Convention in New Delhi in the presence of Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ontario Vic Fedeli in New Delhi. Mr.Rama Rao participated virtually.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US