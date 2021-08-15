Telangana becoming role model for nation: Harish

Finance Minister says Kaleswaram project has changed the face of the State

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that Telangana is becoming a role model for the entire nation in implementing welfare and development schemes.

Addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag here on Sunday as part of Independence Day celebrations, Mr. Harish Rao said that Kaleswaram project water has changed the the face of Telangana. “Telangana was realised after a great democratic movement and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been striving to meet the aspirations of the people. We are trying to address the problems of people permanently. The government has constructed Ranganaiaksagar, Mallannasagar and Kondapochammasagar to provide irrigation to about 2.85 lakh acres in the district. Mission Kakatiya is yielding results positively. As many as 1,962 tanks were restored under Mission Kakatiya spending about ₹ 287 crore,” said Mr. Harish Rao, adding that Telangana has become the rice bowl of India, which had earlier witnessed large number of farmer suicides and migration of people to other places.

Referring to Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes, the Finance Minister said that these schemes are not being implemented anywhere in the country. Informing that second phase of loan waiver will be implemented from August 16, the Minister said that about 27,000 farmers will get benefited to the tune of ₹ 94 crore in the district. He said there will be focus on oil palm cultivation in the district with a target of 50,000 acres.

In Medak, Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav hoisted the national flag at Medak Collectorate. Stating that Dalit Bandhu will be extended to all the eligible in a phased manner, the Minister said that 3,368 persons were extended food security cards and 10 kilogram rice will be supplied to them. Stating that Haritha Haram and Palle Pragathi programmes have changed the face of villages, the Minister informed that beautification works were taken up in towns. Ghanapur anicut is being developed with ₹ 43.64 crore, the Minister added.

In Sangareddy, Legislative Council pro-tem chairman V. Bhupal Reddy unfurled the national flag.