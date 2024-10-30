ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana bans raw egg mayonnaise amid food safety concerns

Updated - October 30, 2024 07:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The directive, which will be published in the Telangana State Gazette, highlights the risk of food poisoning associated with raw egg-based mayonnaise

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Mayonnaise is a key ingredient in shawarma and has been linked to multiple incidents of food poisoning. (Photo for illustration purpose) | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

In a bid to address potential public health risks, the Telangana government has officially banned the production, sale, and storage of mayonnaise made from raw eggs across the State. This prohibition order, issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety, came into effect on October 30 and will be in force for one year. The order cited Section 30 (2) (a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 for imposition of the prohibition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The directive, which will be published in the Telangana State Gazette, highlights the risk of food poisoning associated with raw egg-based mayonnaise. Recent enforcement observations and public complaints indicate that the popular ingredient in shawarma, sandwiches and burgers may have been a factor in multiple food-borne illnesses reported in recent months, prompting the government to take pre-emptive action.

Nine fall ill after eating momos at Hyderabad stall, police launch investigation

Mayonnaise, commonly referred to as ‘mayo,’ is a thick, creamy dressing created by emulsifying egg yolk with oil and often flavoured with vinegar or lemon juice. It is widely used in a variety of dishes, including sandwiches, salads, snacks, and shawarma, making the potential risk significant. It has a short shelf life, according to food experts. Many countries have made pasteurised egg mandatory for this type of mayonnaise.

The order refers to Section 18(1)(f) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which mandates that authorities must act when there are reasonable grounds to believe a food item could pose a risk to human health. “Where there is reasonable suspicion of health risk, the Food Authority and the Commissioner of Food Safety are required to take necessary steps to inform the public of the nature of the risk, the specific food involved, and the actions taken to mitigate it,” the order states.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US