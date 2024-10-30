Telangana bans raw egg mayonnaise amid food safety concerns

In a bid to address potential public health risks, the Telangana government has officially banned the production, sale, and storage of mayonnaise made from raw eggs across the State. This prohibition order, issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety, came into effect on October 30 and will be in force for one year. The order cited Section 30 (2) (a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 for imposition of the prohibition.

The directive, which will be published in the Telangana State Gazette, highlights the risk of food poisoning associated with raw egg-based mayonnaise. Recent enforcement observations and public complaints indicate that the popular ingredient in shawarma, sandwiches and burgers may have been a factor in multiple food-borne illnesses reported in recent months, prompting the government to take pre-emptive action.

Mayonnaise, commonly referred to as ‘mayo,’ is a thick, creamy dressing created by emulsifying egg yolk with oil and often flavoured with vinegar or lemon juice. It is widely used in a variety of dishes, including sandwiches, salads, snacks, and shawarma, making the potential risk significant. It has a short shelf life, according to food experts. Many countries have made pasteurised egg mandatory for this type of mayonnaise.

The order refers to Section 18(1)(f) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which mandates that authorities must act when there are reasonable grounds to believe a food item could pose a risk to human health. “Where there is reasonable suspicion of health risk, the Food Authority and the Commissioner of Food Safety are required to take necessary steps to inform the public of the nature of the risk, the specific food involved, and the actions taken to mitigate it,” the order states.