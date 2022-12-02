Telangana bags Amara Raja’s lithium-ion battery gigafactory

December 02, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Industrial and automotive battery major Amara Raja Batteries has chosen Telangana for its proposed lithium-ion battery gigafactory, a project for which the company will be investing ₹9,500 crore over the next 10 years, including on a research facility in Hyderabad.

It is the country’s largest investment in the lithium-ion cell manufacturing sector, Industries and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao said here after the company signed an MoU with the State government for the proposed facility in Divitipally, Mahabubnagar district.

Having a gigafactory in Telangana further strengthens the State’s aspiration to become an electric vehicle manufacturing hub and spearhead EV revolution in India, the Minister said, highlighting the comprehensive policy approach for the sector being pursued by the State government.

Amara Raja plans to set up, in a phased manner, a lithium cell gigafactory with a capacity up to 16 GWh and a battery pack assembly unit up to 5 GWh. In the first phase, which is likely to take 2-3 years, the company is expected to invest around ₹2,000 crore on the factory, with a 2 GWh capacity, as well as an advanced energy research and innovation centre in Hyderabad.

Across phases, the project will create jobs for 4,500 people, including about 2,000 in the first phase, said CMD Jayadev Galla and members of the senior leadership in a media interaction after the MoU. On the land required for the factory, Mr. Galla said discussions with the State government were underway.

The company is ready to break ground on the project as soon as the approvals are in place, he said. A subsidiary, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies, has already been formed for the project.

For Amara Raja, whose corporate office is in Hyderabad, this would be first manufacturing investment in Telangana. The company, whose existing battery manufacturing plants are in Chittoor and Tirupati, in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, made the decision after evaluating multiple locations in south and western India and the incentive package offered by the States.

At its Tirupati facility, the company has been working on Li-ion cell chemistries and supplying, as part of a pilot project, lithium battery packs and chargers to some 2 and 3-wheeler OEMs.

“We are not reducing our footprint in Andhra Pradesh,” he said, adding the factories there have reached saturation levels in terms of capacity. Amara Raja had recently set up a lead recycling facility in Tamil Nadu.

Executive Director Vikramadithya Gourineni said for Amara Raja E-hub, the proposed research and innovation centre, the company is scouting for about 8-10 acres near Hyderabad airport. At full scale, the research facility will employ 300-400 people. In a release, the company said this facility will be equipped with advanced laboratories and testing infrastructure for material research, prototyping, product life cycle analysis and proof of concept demonstration. It will cater to the development needs of the Amara Raja as well as to provide a range of facilities open to other players in the energy and mobility ecosystem.