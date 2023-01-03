Telangana attracted ₹ 3.30 lakh crore investments, says KTR

January 03, 2023 06:43 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana has attracted ₹ 3.30 lakh crore ($40 billion) investments through its path-breaking TS-iPASS initiative and in the information technology and ITeS sectors since the State formation in 2014, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said on Monday.

Consequently, over 22.5 lakh jobs have been created, the Minister told a meeting in which Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and senior officials of IT and Industries departments participated. The overall investment and employment numbers would be higher if real estate, hospitality, mining, logistics and other sectors are taken into account.

In a release on the meeting, the Minister’s office said Mr.Rao directed the officials to prepare a report on the investments attracted by all sectors. He said Telangana government’s policies, under the leadership of Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, industrial parks, transparent governance and TS-iPASS helped attract the investments.

A total of 14 priority sectors were identified by the State government and a Director appointed for each of the sectors. During the constant engagement with companies desirous of investing in the State, details on the State government’s pioneering policies as well as the world-class infrastructure available were showcased. “This helped attract investments,” Mr.Rao said.

The Minister lauded officials of the two departments and exhorted them to work in the same spirit to continue the spree of investments into the State. Various activities that would be taken up in the two departments as well as projects scheduled to be inaugurated were discussed at the meeting. Expressing happiness about the jobs provided through the investments, Mr.Rao said Hyderabad overtook cities which were in leading positions in providing employment opportunities. IT and Industry Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary of MA&UD Arvind Kumar, TSIIC VC and MD E.V. Narsimha Reddy were among those who attended the meeting.

