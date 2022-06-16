Telangana among top-10 global ecosystems for ‘affordable talent’

Telangana is among the top-10 Global Ecosystems, and occupies the fourth position in Asian Ecosystems in terms of affordable talent, a parameter which measures the ability to hire tech talent, according to the 2022 Global Startup Ecosystem Report.

The report puts the State among the top 15 Global Ecosystems and top 10 Asian Ecosystems in Bang for Buck, a measure of the average amount of runway tech startups acquire from a VC round. It is also among the top 15 Asian Ecosystems and top five Asian Ecosystems in funding, a measure of innovation through early-stage funding and investor activity.

The State is also among the top 20 Asian Ecosystems in Knowledge, which is used to measure innovation through research and patent activity. The report states that the ecosystem value from July 1, 2019, to December 31, 2021, was $4.8 billion. It lists access to talent and policy incentives as reasons to move startups to the State.

Commenting on the State’s ranking, T-Hub CEO M. Srinivasa Rao said the State is at the forefront of building a world-class innovation ecosystem through a mix of passionate entrepreneurs, high-quality talent availability, supportive government policy, and access to capital. “The startup community has experienced phenomenal growth across a range of sectors, especially Life Sciences, AI, Big Data, Analytics and Agritech. We are poised to further strengthen the overall innovation ecosystem to support this growth sustainably and equitably for all the stakeholders with the prime focus on entrepreneurs.”

Touching upon the positioning of Indian Ecosystems, the report states, “Several Indian ecosystems have risen in the rankings, most notably Delhi, which is 11 places higher than in 2021, entering the top 30 for the first time at #26. Bangalore has moved up one place from last year, to #22.”