Telangana adds another 201 COVID cases

HYDERABAD

09 December 2021 21:07 IST

Fatalities rise to 4,003 with one more death

Telangana recorded 201 new COVID cases on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 3,887. One person succumbed to the virus and that took the total number of fatalities to 4,003.

A total of 36,900 tests were conducted but results of 2,128 were awaited, according to the official Health bulletin.

The total number of people infected with COVID since March 2020 is 6.78 lakh and 6.70 lakh people recovered with 184 on Thursday.

About 312 passengers arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) from ‘at risk’ countries and none of them had tested positive. About 2,567 passengers have been tested so far, and none of the 13 people who tested COVID positive, as was already reported, got infected with the Omicron variant.

GHMC continues to log in the highest number of cases a day with 76 on Thursday, but it is lesser compared to 82 one week ago. There has been a slight spike in Rangareddy district with cases rising from 18 last week to 24 on Thursday, where as it is at a constant nine cases in Malkajgiri-Medchal district.

Other districts reporting more cases are Nalgonda (3 to 11 in one week), Hanamkonda (11 to 15), Khammam (7 to 9) and Mahabubabad (1 to 4). No cases have been reported from Vikarabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad, Kamareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Jangoan.

The DPH has advised patients with moderate to severe symptoms, with or without COVID positive report to go to any notified government COVID hospital where elaborate arrangements have been made for testing and treatment. Based on clinical requirements, beds will be provided and free treatment will be given.

He reiterated that the government was well prepared to tackle any eventuality in the wake of concerns over Omicron. “It is important to complete vaccination by taking both doses and equally important to adhere to precautions against COVID, including wearing a face mask and maintaining physical distance,” he said.

Citizens can call on ‘104’ helpline for any assistance and whatsapp 9154170960 for complaints regarding service at private labs or hospitals.