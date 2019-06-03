Telangana ACB Additional SP, two inspectors bag award

Anti-Corruption Bureau Additional Superintendent of Police M. Ramana Kumar has been selected for Mukhyamantri Sarvonnatta Police Pathakam by the State government on the occasion on State Formation Day on June 2.

Medchal Inspector M. Gangadhar and Rachakonda Commissionerate IT Cell Inspector M. Sridhar Reddy were also selected for the prestigious award for their outstanding performance. While Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force Deputy Commissioner of Police P. Radha Kishan Rao and 13 others have been selected for Mahonnata Seva Pathakam, 461 police personnel from across the State have been selected for Seva Pathakam, 10 for Shourya Pathakam, 89 police officers for Uttama Seva Pathakam and 47 for Katina Seva Pathakam.

M. Prabhakar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, and three others have been selected for Uttama Seva Pathakam, while five officials have been selected for Seva Pathakam.

Likewise, 18 officers from Special Protection Force, 21 Disaster Response and Fire Service personnel and eight from Vigilance and Enforcement Department have been selected for various awards by the government.