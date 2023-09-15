Telangana, a hub of medical education: Harish Rao

September 15, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - KHAMMAM

Health Minister T. Harish Rao said the phenomenal increase in the number of government medical colleges in Telangana is an eloquent testimony to the BRS government’s commitment to expand medical education and boost healthcare system.

The minister was speaking after formally inaugurating the Government Medical College at the renovated old Collectorate building in Khammam on Thursday. He was accompanied by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He said the Government Medical College with an annual intake of 100 MBBS seats will start functioning in Khammam from Thursday . The renovated old Collectorate building, with all the requisite facilities, will house the Government Medical College, labs and various other wings and departments.

The Government Medical College has been set up in Khammam as part of the State government’s endeavour to establish one medical college in each of the 33 districts, he said. He outlined various initiatives taken by the BRS government such as Nutrition Kits and KCR Kits to increase institutional deliveries and strengthen the healthcare delivery system. He said an MRI machine will be installed at the District Headquarters Hospital in Khammam soon.

The BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Collector V.P. Gautham and others were present.

Later, the Health Minister participated in a function held to mark the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Mamata Medical College and the 85th birthday of former Khammam MLA and founder of Mamata Educational Society Puvvada Nageswara Rao in the town. Mr Nageswara Rao’s family members including his son Puvvada Ajay Kumar and others were present.

A host of prominent personalities from various walks of life greeted Mr Nageswara Rao on the occasion of his 85th birthday at the function and hailed his pioneering initiative in setting up a medical college in Khammam way back in 1998.