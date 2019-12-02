Tehsildar Vijaya Reddy’s attender dies after 28-day battle for life

Chandraiah, the attender who was injured while trying to rescue Tehsildar (Mandal Revenue Officer) Vijaya Reddy when she was burnt alive nearly a month ago, succumbed to his burns in the early hours of Monday while undergoing treatment in a hospital here.

With this, the death toll in the gory murder of the MRO has risen to four.

All four dead

It may be recalled that K. Suresh barged into the MRO’s office, being run on the first floor of a rented private building and set afire the woman officer after dousing her with petrol. While the accused Suresh, the MRO’s driver Gurunatham and attender Chandraiah sustained critical burns in the incident, the officer got charred to death in a few minutes.

Driver Gurunatham succumbed to his burns in the hospital the next day. The prime accused in the sensational murder of the MRO also died while undergoing treatment in a hospital three days later.

The attender died on Monday after battling for life in the hospital for the last 28 days. “We received information that the attender died around 3.15 a.m.,” Vanasthalipuram ACP Jayaram said. Chandraiah’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.