ADVERTISEMENT

Teenmar Mallanna arrested along with 4 others for ‘assaulting’ two constables

March 22, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated March 24, 2023 11:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Teenmar Mallanna 

The Medipally police on Tuesday night arrested Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna along with four other persons on the charge of abduction of two police constables. The accused persons were said to have assaulted the policemen while they were on duty and deterred them from discharging their duties.

On Tuesday evening the police were performing regular vehicle check near Raghavendra Bhavan, Peerzadiguda. Around 8 PM, three unidentified persons, armed with sticks, approached the policemen and questioned them. The three persons then whisked away the two police constables on duty and took them to Q News office. Upon reaching the office, they told Teenmar Mallanna that the policemen were loitering around their office.

The phones of the constables were snatched and they were allegedly thrashed by the accused persons, including Teenmar Mallanna. When police authorities learnt of the incident, a search party was deployed and the two injured constables were rescued. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police registered a case under Sections 363, 342, 395, 332 and 307 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 (1) of Criminal Amendment Act 1932 against the five accused persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US