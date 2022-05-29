Teenmaar Mallanna detained during farmers’ meet, let off

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Arepalli village in Hanamkonda district on Saturday when police whisked away journalist-turned-politician Teenmaar Mallanna from a meeting convened by local farmers to pass a resolution against the proposed land pooling in their village.

Mr Mallanna arrived at the Pochamma temple in the village around noon to express his solidarity with local farmers, who are demanding repeal of the G.O. 80A.

Tension broke out when a posse of police personnel reached the spot and whisked away Mr Mallanna amid strong protests by aggrieved farmers mostly comprising women, sources said.

Sources added that he was let off later in the day.

The aggrieved farmers of Arepalli condemned the police action alleging that it amounted to “stifling” their voices.

Vociferously opposing the proposed land pooling, they vowed to protect their agricultural lands, the sole means of sustenance for their families for generations.

The incident comes close on the heels of a massive road roko organised by the farmers under the aegis of the Rythu Ikya Karyacharana Samithi on the National Highway 163 in Dharmasagar mandal on Wednesday to press for repeal of the GO 80A.