Teenmaar Mallanna allegedly attacked by ‘TRS goons’

Television show presenter Naveen Kumar Chintapandu, popularly known as Teenmaar Mallanna, on Sunday alleged that he was attacked by the supporters of Armoor TRS MLA A. Jeevan Reddy while he was going to Armoor police station in compliance of the notice served on him.

Mr. Mallanna said that around 1.30 p.m. when his vehicle stopped near Indalwai toll plaza, a group of men attacked his vehicle and abused him in filthy language. “My advocate Umesh Chandra and I were in the car when they (alleged TRS activists) intercepted my car and started attacking. We locked ourselves inside the vehicle,” he told The Hindu.

The political critic and independent journalist, who also runs a YouTube channel called Q News, said that police were ‘well-informed’ and were mute spectators when the ‘TRS workers’ were threatening and attacking him. “A few minutes later, police came to our rescue and restrained the alleged perpetrators. They were aware of the attack in advance and did little to prevent it,” Mr. Mallanna alleged.

The police escorted the TV presenter to Indalwai police station and served him notice in connection with a case registered against him in Armoor police station. Further, he also lodged a complaint against MLA Jeevan Reddy, and his supporters for attacking him.

“It was a act of cowardice, which is equally illegal and unlawful. The TRS party is harassing me for criticising the Chief Minister for his wrong-doings. Freedom of Press is an implied fundamental right guaranteed by the law of the land. The Constitution and free speech cannot be choked or muzzled by indulging in violence against those who speak for the people,” Mr. Mallanna said. He also alleged that the ruling party was implicating him in false cases only to ‘choke’ his voice.

Meanwhile, repeated attempts by The Hindu to contact Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Karthikeya, on allegations levelled by Mr. Mallanna that police were ‘mute spectators’, failed. Recently, Mr. Mallanna filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court seeking information about the whereabouts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his health condition, as his last public appearance was on June 28.

Various political parties across the State condemned the attack on Mr. Mallanna. “There is space for different opinions in democracy. Everyone has the right to speech and the government cannot curb his voice (Mallanna’s) for highlighting the loopholes in the administration,” said TPCC official spokesperson Indirashoban Poshala.